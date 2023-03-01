Bluefield Union Mission prepares to help as COVID-era SNAP benefits end

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - SNAP recipients in the Two Virginias saw up to half of their monthly benefits cut as of Wednesday, March 1st.

Since early 2020, individuals and families across the U.S. saw Emergency COVID-19 Benefits added to their monthly allocations through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Now, around three years later, that addition has come to an end.

Many SNAP recipients will now see nearly $100 less to spend on food per-month as a result -- and while folks who’ve come to rely on those additional funds are sure to feel the pressure, food pantries like the Bluefield Union Mission are prepared for an increased-need as well.

“Some of these cuts will be 50% on many people,” said Craig Hammond, director of the Bluefield Union Mission. “and many of these people are working. They work minimum wage jobs, they’re trying to just make it day by day. So now their benefits are being reduced, but the cost of food is continuing to go up.”

Hammond added that the Union Mission’s pantry is fully stocked as of Wednesday, even overflowing into other rooms. However as some folks have seen their monthly food budgets halved, Hammond said they’re expecting the need for community aid to increase in the coming months.

In W.Va., folks in need of assistance affording food are urged to reach out to their local Department of Health and Human Resources office for information on other options.

In Va., more information can be found with the state’s Dept. of Social Services.

