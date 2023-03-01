Biden helps mark Department of Homeland Security’s 20th anniversary

President Joe Biden arrives on the South Lawn of the White House after spending the weekend at...
President Joe Biden arrives on the South Lawn of the White House after spending the weekend at his Wilmington, Del., home, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Gray News) - President Joe Biden delivered remarks Wednesday at a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the creation of the Department of Homeland Security.

The event, hosted by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, will feature performances and special guests, the agency said.

The department came into being in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Eleven days after the attacks, Pennsylvania Gov Tom Ridge was appointed the director of what was then the Office of Homeland Security in the White House. The office was created to help safeguard the country against terrorism and respond to any future attacks.

With the passage of the Homeland Security Act by Congress in November 2002, the Department of Homeland Security formally came into being, opening its doors as an agency on March 1, 2003.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Morgan, 31
Wyoming County woman arrested for alleged misconduct with minor
Community saddened by closing of AMC Theater at Mercer Mall
Community saddened by closing of AMC Theater at Mercer Mall
John "Lake" Eary Jr.
Father and son describe battle with rare disease
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Small plane crash graphic.
Wreckage of missing plane found in Carroll County

Latest News

Take a Look at This: The northern lights were in rare form. (CNN, AIRBALTIC, ROSS STICKA,...
Midair flights enjoy northern lights sights
Intelligence agencies say they can’t link adversaries to the “Havana syndrome” reported by U.S....
Intelligence agencies say they can’t link adversaries to ‘Havana syndrome’
Take a Look at This: The northern lights were in rare form. (CNN, AIRBALTIC, ROSS STICKA,...
Midair flights enjoy northern lights sights
Tyesha Trice and Dylan Mitchell work at the ValuMarket store on Bardstown Road and purchased...
Co-workers buy lottery tickets on lunch break, share $50,000 win