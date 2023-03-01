Beckley among list of cities to receive affordable housing funds

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin announced $34.5 million has been awarded to support affordable housing for West Virginians.

Beckley is among the list of nine cities and counties that will be receiving the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and will be receiving $292,696.

Manchin’s statement said that the funding is to support transitional housing for individuals in recovery from substance abuse.

“Ensuring West Virginians have a roof over their head and a warm place to sleep at night continues to be one of my top priorities. Thousands of West Virginians and millions of Americans are currently experiencing homelessness, and we must work together to combat this devastating issue. I’m pleased HUD is investing more than $34.5 million to help ensure quality housing for all West Virginians and reduce the number of people experiencing homelessness. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these investments for years to come. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure safe, affordable housing for every West Virginian across the Mountain State,” said Senator Manchin.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.