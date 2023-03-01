BARC to hold artist reception for “Bluefield and Beyond” exhibit

BARC gallery reception.
BARC gallery reception.(Taylor Hankins)
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Mar. 1, 2023
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Calling all art lovers- The Bluefield Art Center is holding an artists reception tomorrow in their Paine Gallery.

The exhibit is call “Bluefield and Beyond” and it features hyper-realistic oil pastel pieces by local artist Andrea Brunais.

This will be one of the gallery’s first exhibitions since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“So this gallery has been closed for a little while. We had to do a little bit of work in here. We’re just thrilled to be able to reopen it and have it available. Just the joy of being able to showcase the work of a local artist is always a pleasure for sure,” said Nicole Thompson, Programming Director for BARC.

The reception will take place tomorrow, March 2nd from 5 to 7pm. If you are unable to make it to the event, the work will be on display and available for purchase until March 16th.

