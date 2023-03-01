America’s Best Restaurants films at Bramwell Corner Shop

BRAMWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Bramwell Corner Shop could wear many labels: diner, ice cream shop, and even soda fountain. However, thanks to a travel blog, it can now add “one of America’s best restaurants” to the list. America’s Best Restaurants is a national travel blog that showcases local eats and unique treats. The foodie favorite stopped in Bramwell to see if the Corner Shop makes the list. However, right from the time he walked in the door, host, Luis Rivera, says the antique atmosphere grabbed his attention.

“I feel like I’m stepping back in time. I think this place is really, really cool. There’s a lot of different things from ‘yesteryear’ you don’t get to see them anymore like the soda fountain and counter, all the signs, all the old-school candies, it just gives you the sense of nostalgia that’s absolutely fantastic, and it’s been kind of... lost to time, says Rivera”

Rivera sampled a variety of foods and ice creams. The Corner Shop gets rave reviews from Rivera. Their “James Dean” burger is getting a big thumbs up. It’s the hottest burger on the menu. Mandy Fink, a manager at the corner shop, is over the moon with excitement their local restaurant is getting national attention.

“We are a small-scale restaurant in a very small town. I mean, obviously, we are a jewel to us, we are important to us, but to be... nationwide acknowledged for how unique we are, it’s very different,” says Fink.

When the Corner Shop’s segment is finished in post-production, you can see Rivera’s full review on the Corner Shop’s Facebook page. It will be featured online at America’s Best Restaurants’ website and their YouTube channel and their Facebook page as well. Rivera adds, the video will be posted in six to eight weeks from now, but you don’t have to wait, you can always visit the Bramwell Corner Shop yourself. It’s open on Monday through Thursday 11:00 am through 4:00 pm and Friday and Saturday from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm.

