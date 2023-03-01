AMC movie popcorn to be sold in Walmart stores in time for the Oscars

AMC said it will sell its movie theater-style popcorn in Walmart stores.
AMC said it will sell its movie theater-style popcorn in Walmart stores.(AMC Entertainment)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Fans of movie theater popcorn will soon be able to get their buttery fix at their nearest Walmart.

AMC Entertainment said it’s working with Walmart to launch an exclusive line of microwave and ready-to-eat popcorn products.

AMC’s popcorn line would include six new items, including three different flavors of both microwave popcorn and popped popcorn.

The popcorn will feature classic butter, extra butter, and lightly salted flavors.

According to AMC, its new snacks are scheduled to premiere on March 11 in hundreds of locations nationwide.

The microwave popcorn products are expected to sell for $4.98 plus tax for a six-count. The ready-to-eat products will be available in a 4.2 to 5.2 oz. bag and will sell for $3.98 plus tax.

The release of the popcorn is also timed to match the airing of the Academy Awards on March 12.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Morgan, 31
Wyoming County woman arrested for alleged misconduct with minor
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Mercer Mall's AMC is set to close following Sunday night's showings.
Mercer Mall AMC Theatre to close
John Norton Mugshot
UPDATE: Woman dead, man in custody following police standoff in Mercer Co.
Community saddened by closing of AMC Theater at Mercer Mall
Community saddened by closing of AMC Theater at Mercer Mall

Latest News

FILE - A woman holds a piece of shrapnel standing in the rubble of a house where Ukrainian...
Drones fly deep inside Russia; Putin orders border tightened
Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa...
Fiery Greece train collision kills 26, injures at least 85
A Robb Elementary School student who lost her best friend in the Uvalde shooting spoke Tuesday...
Families of Uvalde victims confront Texas’ police chief
A K-9 named Kim has retired after more than five years on the job in Oregon.
Police K-9 retires after more than 5 years of service, nearly 100 captures
Ford will start delivering the left-hand-drive E-Transit vans in December of this year, while...
Post office buys 9,250 electric vans, 14,000 charge stations