Addiction treatment facility opens in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Wednesday, March 1, the City of Beckley welcomed a new addiction treatment facility to the area.

Spero Health is located in one of the offices housed in Professional Park. Through both individual and group counseling, the facility will help people overcome all forms of addiction whether it be alcoholism, substance abuse or something else.

WVVA spoke to one of the facility’s leaders to learn more about what they are bringing to the Raleigh County community.

“This clinic is designed to treat anybody with addictions and it’s an outpatient clinic,” shared Facility Administrator Bennie White. “It’s available to just about anybody. We’re West Virginia Medicaid accepted so we kind of make it cost affordable.”

Spero Health will celebrate another facility opening in Princeton on Thursday. It will be located on Courthouse Road across from the Pita Pit.

To learn more about the business, visit sperohealth.com.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.