Wreckage of missing plane found in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The wreckage of a plane that departed from Hillsville was found in Carroll County Tuesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say they responded to the 600 block of Little Bit Rd near Hillsville, and confirmed it was the missing plane, a Cessna 150G, and pilot who crashed.

Police began searching for the plane Monday after it was overdue for arrival at Burlington Alamance Regional Airport in North Carolina.

The pilot was the only occupant and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are working to notify the person’s next of kin before releasing the name.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.