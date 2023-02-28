UVA Health: RSV vaccine for infants could be ready by summer

UVA Health
UVA Health
By Madison McNamee
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Doctors at UVA Health say an RSV vaccine for infants could be ready as soon as this summer. They say it could make a huge difference for pediatric offices and hospitals.

Infectious disease expert Doctor Costi Sifri says that this past year, UVA’s pediatric floor was overwhelmed with sick patients, and this vaccine could help prevent that.

Dr. Sifri says the vaccine would be given to pregnant mothers so that the antibodies are passed onto the child, protecting them up until six months of age.

“The data that was presented showed that the vaccine was about 82%, protective against severe RSV for those mothers that received the vaccine compared to those that did not so, you know, very interesting data, exciting data,” Dr. Sifri said.

Dr. Sifri says that there are also some new therapeutics in the works for RSV, and these new tools together will be very helpful going into the next RSV season.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Morgan, 31
Wyoming County woman arrested for alleged misconduct with minor
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Mercer Mall's AMC is set to close following Sunday night's showings.
Mercer Mall AMC Theatre to close
John Norton Mugshot
UPDATE: Woman dead, man in custody following police standoff in Mercer Co.
Counseling services will be available for students and staff at all schools.
Student death prompts 3-hour delay for Pocahontas Co. Schools

Latest News

Lawmakers in Charleston are attempting to address the issue of competitive pay for state...
CAPITOL BEAT: W.Va. lawmakers debate locality pay
W.Va. Auditor J.B. McCuskey
State Auditor McCuskey announces run for governor
Park Loop Trail
New River Gorge National Park and Preserve trailhead to close for gas well plugging
Oak Hill Public Library Pokemon challenge
Oak Hill Public Library hosts Pokémon challenge
Litter pickup
Crews work to clean up litter in Fayette County