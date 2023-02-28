Oak Hill Public Library hosts Pokémon challenge

Oak Hill Public Library Pokemon challenge
Oak Hill Public Library Pokemon challenge
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) - National Pokémon Day was Monday, February 27, but just because you missed it doesn’t mean the fun is over.

The Oak Hill Public Library launched a Pokémon Challenge this month to celebrate. For the last few weeks, kids and adults have been able to visit the library and complete special tasks to collect badges. This includes a Pokémon Scavenger Hunt, battling a librarian and more. After collecting five of the eight available badges, participants can turn them in for a special Pokémon booster pack.

According to library clerk Jamie Pritt, the challenge is a great way to have fun and get more people involved in library events. She said more than 200 people have accepted the challenge and more than a dozen have completed it.

“We always try to do programs here that involve the community- that involve getting kids in or getting adults in,” she shared. “It’s a safe place; it’s one of the last places that you can come to do something for free that are fun. Really, that’s what we want the library to be about is, you know, a place for the community to come and feel welcome.”

There is still time to finish or even start collecting badges. The challenge will not end until this Saturday, March 4.

