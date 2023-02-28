NY man charged with using computer to meet Lynchburg girl for sex

Derrick Loi mugshot
Derrick Loi mugshot(Blue Ridge Regional Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested and charged a man in connection with soliciting a minor.

The night of Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, officers responded to the home of a girl, whose age has not been revealed, after “illicit communications,” according to police, were found between a man in New York and the girl. Officers determined the man was actively traveling from New York in an attempt to meet the girl with “illicit intentions.”

Officers found and detained the suspect less than a mile from the girl’s home. Derrick Loi, 26, of Lakeview, New York was taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond on the following charges:

  • Indecent liberties with a minor
  • Soliciting child pornography
  • Conspiracy to commit solicitation
  • Computer used to solicit a minor (2 counts)

The Lynchburg Police Department encourages parents and guardians to talk to their children about online safety. The following links, provided by police, have information on how to get the conversation started.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective T. Hall at 434-455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Morgan, 31
Wyoming County woman arrested for alleged misconduct with minor
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Mercer Mall's AMC is set to close following Sunday night's showings.
Mercer Mall AMC Theatre to close
John Norton Mugshot
UPDATE: Woman dead, man in custody following police standoff in Mercer Co.
Counseling services will be available for students and staff at all schools.
Student death prompts 3-hour delay for Pocahontas Co. Schools

Latest News

John "Lake" Eary Jr.
Father and son describe battle with rare disease
Lawmakers in Charleston are attempting to address the issue of competitive pay for state...
CAPITOL BEAT: W.Va. lawmakers debate locality pay
W.Va. Auditor J.B. McCuskey
State Auditor McCuskey announces run for governor
Park Loop Trail
New River Gorge National Park and Preserve trailhead to close for gas well plugging