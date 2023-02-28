Mercer County Sheriff’s Department warns of scams

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD) issued a statement today warning people about scammers pretending to be Lt. S. A. Sommers and said that the calls will look like they are coming from the actual MCSD phone number.

The statement stressed, “The scammers tell victims that they have a warrant or have been indicted and must pay a fee to avoid being arrested.”

It also added that the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department will never request payment for a fee to avoid arrest over the phone.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.