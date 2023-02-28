Manchin announces $5.8 million for three WV Head Start programs

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - U.S. Senator and member of the Senate Appropriations Committee Joe Manchin just announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will be giving $5,815,859 for three Head Start programs in West Virginia.

“Head Start supports educational growth from birth to age 5 through services that strengthen early learning and emotional development, health and safety and family well-being,” said a statement from Manchin.

Those being awarded include Raleigh County Community Action Association for $1,407,685, MountainHeart Community Services for $1,954,327, and Eastern Allegheny Council for Human Services for $2,453,847.

“Every child in West Virginia deserves access to a quality education, no matter their background or where they live in our great state. Head Start provides children with the skills and foundation they need for a bright future, and I am pleased HHS is investing in these three programs to support our students across the Mountain State. As a long-time supporter of Head Start programs and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to support educational opportunities for all West Virginia children,” said Senator Manchin.

