It’ll feel like Spring on this last day of February
High temperatures will climb into the 50s and 60s this afternoon
A WIND ADVISORY IS STILL IN EFFECT FOR TAZEWELL, MERCER, SUMMERS, MONROE, GREENBRIER, POCAHONTAS, BLAND, GILES, AND WYTHE COUNTIES THROUGH THE MORNING HOURS. WIND GUSTS OF 40-50 MPH ARE POSSIBLE AT TIMES THIS MORNING.
After a windy morning, winds should start to die down a bit this afternoon. Clouds will decrease leading to mainly sunny skies as high temperatures climb into the upper 50s and low 60s.
We’ll stay dry with mainly clear skies tonight. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s overnight.
Even warmer conditions are expected on Wednesday. Highs will soar into the upper 60s and low 70s tomorrow afternoon and we’ll stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds.
Rain will move in on Wednesday night as a frontal system approaches our region. Off-and-on rain will continue through Thursday and Friday, and it could be heavy at times. Localized flooding cannot be ruled out as we wrap up the workweek. Temperatures will stay mild with highs in the 60s both Thursday and Friday.
A mix of sun and clouds is expected this weekend, but we will be much cooler. High temperatures look to top off in the 40s and 50s on Saturday and Sunday. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.
