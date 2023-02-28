The first day of March will be the warmest day this week

May-like temps on tap for Wednesday
TEMP FORECAST
TEMP FORECAST
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Tonight
Tonight

High pressure will be taking control of our weather pattern this evening, bringing clear skies tonight, and more sun as we head into Wednesday. With clearer conditions, temps will be cooler overnight tonight, dipping into the 30s and 40s.

Day Planner
Day Planner

We’ll warm up quickly tomorrow though! We’ll be a bit breezy, but winds coming out of the south/southeast will help temps to push into the 60s and 70s Wednesday afternoon.

WED EVE-THURS AM RAIN
WED EVE-THURS AM RAIN

We will see increasing cloud cover Wednesday night as a front starts to head in our direction. Low temps will stay mild Wednesday evening, in the 40s and 50s. After midnight Wednesday night, widespread rain looks to develop. We’ll see occasional heavy downpours through Thursday AM, and localized flooding issues cannot be ruled out. We’ll see breaks in the clouds and rain Thursday afternoon, and high temps will still be mild, in the upper 50s-mid 60s.

THURSDAY FORECAST
THURSDAY FORECAST

A strong area of low pressure riding out of the SW along the frontal boundary will bring rain to end the work week especially late Thursday night and through the day Friday. Highs will still be in the 50s Friday, but cooler air will work in behind this low-pressure system by this weekend.

Frontal Map
Frontal Map

High temps will retreat to the 40s Saturday and Sunday. Next week could bring cooler weather than we’ve recently experienced...

NEXT WEEK LOOKS COLDER
NEXT WEEK LOOKS COLDER

STAY TUNED!

