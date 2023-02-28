Father and son describe battle with rare disease

By Robert Castillo
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Feb. 28 is Rare Disease Day, a rare disease like spinal muscular atrophy is something the Eary family know all too well. 15-year-old Nicholas County teen, John Eary Jr. or as his family calls him “Lake” was diagnosed with SMA when he was a year old.

1 in 10,000 babies born in the U.S. are born with SMA. The disease causes basic life functions like breathing and walking to be near impossible. Lake’s dad, John Eary said depression and worry came to mind when his son was diagnosed.

Lake is an only child and his dad says he and his wife were told they would never have children. For them, Lake is their miracle child. Lake’s diagnosis was the beginning of a difficult journey filled with medical procedures.

“I was diagnosed with scoliosis so they had to put rods in my back. When I was younger every eight months they would lengthen them. They did that with surgeries,” said Lake Eary.

An oral medication to treat Lake’s disease wasn’t approved until 2020. Right now he takes a medication called “Evrysdi” which aids muscle growth. Father and son say the medicine is helping Lake, even allowing him to participate in activities he enjoys.

“I do football and baseball and we hunt deer and turkey,” said Lake Eary.

“He may not hunt like a lot of people hunt but he does hunt and that’s the key. Just keep going,” said John Eary.

The Eary’s offer some advice to people, parents and children living with a rare disease.

“Just keep doing things you like to do. Don’t think about it as much as possible,” said Lake Eary.

“Don’t let it stop you. As a parent, trust the lord and don’t give up,” said John Eary. Lake said he hopes to be a college football coach when he gets older.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Morgan, 31
Wyoming County woman arrested for alleged misconduct with minor
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Mercer Mall's AMC is set to close following Sunday night's showings.
Mercer Mall AMC Theatre to close
John Norton Mugshot
UPDATE: Woman dead, man in custody following police standoff in Mercer Co.
Counseling services will be available for students and staff at all schools.
Student death prompts 3-hour delay for Pocahontas Co. Schools

Latest News

Derrick Loi mugshot
NY man charged with using computer to meet Lynchburg girl for sex
Lawmakers in Charleston are attempting to address the issue of competitive pay for state...
CAPITOL BEAT: W.Va. lawmakers debate locality pay
W.Va. Auditor J.B. McCuskey
State Auditor McCuskey announces run for governor
Park Loop Trail
New River Gorge National Park and Preserve trailhead to close for gas well plugging