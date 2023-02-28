Crews work to clean up litter in Fayette County

WHIPPLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Crews were in the Whipple area of Fayette County on Tuesday working to remove trash and litter from the roadside.

This effort is one of the first of many community cleanup events to be held in Fayette County. These events are being organized by the county’s litter control office and the County Commission.

On Tuesday, crews with the Daily Report Center filled dozens of bags with trash and even community members were able to utilize the dumpsters to dispose of unwanted materials.

WVVA spoke to Fayette County Litter Control Officer Dan Helton while on-site. He stressed the importance of these routine cleanups.

“You see this beautiful, vast scene of nature and then you look and there’s a bunch of man-made garbage scattered along every roadside and backroads and hollers,” Helton explained. “This stuff doesn’t decompose. It doesn’t break down. It’s gonna be here for some time.”

In addition to these cleanups, the litter control office also holds a tire collection event every third Wednesday of the month across from Kevin Auto Sales in Scarbro.

Helton says anyone wanting to learn more about these ongoing efforts can call him directly at 304-992-9991 or call the Fayette County Courthouse at 304-574-1200.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.