CAPITOL BEAT: W.Va. lawmakers debate locality pay

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Lawmakers in Charleston are attempting to address the issue of competitive pay for state workers in border counties. Especially those representing the Eastern panhandle and other border counties say their areas are faced with significant recruitment challenges in offering competitive pay with states such as Virginia and Maryland.

But should these workers, who are doing the same jobs as those in other parts of the state, receive more money based on where they live and the average cost of living? That very issue was the subject of a fierce floor debate in the House of Delegates on Tuesday.

A bill that was on second reading in the Senate on Tuesday would provide for locality pay to state workers in those areas. But if Tuesday’s floor debate in the House is any indication, the Senate measure may face an uphill fight. The House measure, which would simply create a commission to study the issue, failed by a vote of 42-56.

Just before the tally, lawmakers in support of the bill pleaded for the colleagues’ support.

“We passed huge tax cuts for coal producers to purchase new equipment, to open up coal mines, to put coal miners back to work. We’ve put huge amounts of money into our state parks in our rural areas that have brought millions in tourism to your area,” said Del. John Hardy, (R) Berkeley County.

But it was not enough to sway the majority of lawmakers. Some of the lawmakers who rejected the measure said they feared money raised in the South through the Coal Severance Tax collections would only go to benefit those in the North.

“All our money is going to be taken and will be given for pay raises by a commission who is just going to decide what they’re going to do,” said Del. Brandon Steele, (R) Raleigh County.

While the bill would simply create a commission to study the issue, the vote signaled the potential for strong opposition among delegates to the Senate’s measure.

“Why would we not want to give this group a chance to look into it before we put it into code, before we do spend taxpayer money?” asked Del. Doug Skaff, (D) Kanawha County.

The Senate’s bill was on second reading on Tuesday.

