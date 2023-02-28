MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Black History is part of the fabric of American History and as the month of February comes to a close ‘WVVA @ Noon’ revisits some of the stories of triumph in the fight for equality in the face of adversity.

The integration of Bluefield High School as Principal Erps and his students chart a path for present-day Beavers is where we begin. Then, Martin Staunton takes us on a trip down memory lane for those (including entertainers) who used the Green Book to travel and wound up staying at Hotel Thelma. Ben Schwartz showcases how music of Arnold Palmer brought students together as a great unifier. Lastly we take a look at the pioneers of service in our city through the lens of the first black firefighter--Willie Hunt.

Watch the special newscast--‘Black History in the Two Virginias’ Revisited @ Noon’ above.

