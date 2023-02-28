Black History in the Two Virginias Revisited @ Noon

By Joshua Bolden
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Black History is part of the fabric of American History and as the month of February comes to a close ‘WVVA @ Noon’ revisits some of the stories of triumph in the fight for equality in the face of adversity.

The integration of Bluefield High School as Principal Erps and his students chart a path for present-day Beavers is where we begin. Then, Martin Staunton takes us on a trip down memory lane for those (including entertainers) who used the Green Book to travel and wound up staying at Hotel Thelma. Ben Schwartz showcases how music of Arnold Palmer brought students together as a great unifier. Lastly we take a look at the pioneers of service in our city through the lens of the first black firefighter--Willie Hunt.

Watch the special newscast--‘Black History in the Two Virginias’ Revisited @ Noon’ above.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Morgan, 31
Wyoming County woman arrested for alleged misconduct with minor
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Mercer Mall's AMC is set to close following Sunday night's showings.
Mercer Mall AMC Theatre to close
John Norton Mugshot
UPDATE: Woman dead, man in custody following police standoff in Mercer Co.
Counseling services will be available for students and staff at all schools.
Student death prompts 3-hour delay for Pocahontas Co. Schools

Latest News

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Juvenile charged after threats were made to Independence Middle School
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks with reporters during a news conference on Capitol Hill,...
Manchin announces $5.8 million for three WV Head Start programs
Mercer County Sheriff's Department
Mercer County Sheriff’s Department warns of scams
FILE PHOTO of The West Virginia House of Delegates
West Virginia GOP majority House OKs religious freedom bill