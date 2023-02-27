Wyoming County residents share concerns over mysterious water near Wolf Pen area

WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - It has been about a month since residents in the Wolf Pen area of Wyoming County began noticing strange water seeping up through their yards and running into a nearby creek. They say they can smell its strong odor and see its discoloration. It ranges from a white oily substance to orange and even green.

They still don’t know what the liquid is despite several visits from the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and are now trying to mitigate the flooding themselves.

Richard Altizer lives just a mile down the road from Wolf Pen. He says he believes the area is being overlooked because it is low-income.

“These people don’t have any means to leave, and they have to live like this,” he shared. “It’s causing them headaches. You can smell it. As soon as you get half a mile down the road you can smell it.”

Residents in the area describe the odor as something similar to rotten eggs or perhaps something with sulfur in it. They are confined inside due to fears of the unknown of what’s inside the water and even local churches have been forced to cancel baptisms due to potential contamination of the creek.

“It’s a horrible thing to see these people down in this area with these grandkids that can’t even let them out in the yard,” Altizer explained. “I mean, like I said, you can see it for yourself and it’s horrible. It makes you want to cry.”

WVVA spoke to a resident of Wolf Pen who has leased his land for more than 30 years. He lives there with his wife and grandchildren and says if they are forced to leave because of the water they have nowhere to turn.

“We ain’t got no place to go, I mean, the cost of living’s so high. I mean, rent’s six, seven, $800 a month, not counting your power and water. We can’t afford that, you know, and it’s crazy.”

WVVA has reached out to the DEP to get an idea of what may be happening in Wolf Pen. According to their Public Information Office, the WVDEP’s Division of Mining and Reclamation (DMR) collected samples from the area last week and placed them on a rush order.

Two DEP representatives were on-site in Wyoming County on Monday collecting more samples. They denied to comment on the ongoing issues.

WVVA has since asked for another update from the DEP and will notify you as more information is released.

