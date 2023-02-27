West Virginia foster parents not receiving payments

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is still experiencing delays in the delivery of payments to their foster families and adoptive parents.

At a press conference this week, Doctor Jeff Coben, attributed the delays to a glitch in their system impacting February checks.

He says they have made some progress in resolving the issue, sending out more than $1.5 million in checks this week, but they are not out of the woods just yet.

Eric Williams is a single dad in Raleigh County who depends on the checks to make ends meet.

He says he still haven’t received his regular check.

Williams said, “That throws a wrinkle in being able to take care of my kids. I’m a single dad. I had a heart attack back in april, I’m already behind on bills. The slightest wrinkle in my funding can be detrimental at times, and right now, this is almost a 14-hundred dollar hit.”

Right now, the DHHR is advising those who still have not received their check to contact their local DHHR.

They expect payments to resume on their regular schedule in March.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.