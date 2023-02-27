We’ll be wet and windy later today

A WIND ADVISORY GOES INTO EFFECT LATER TODAY FOR THE ENTIRE REGION. (WVVA WEATHER)

A WIND ADVISORY GOES INTO EFFECT LATER TODAY FOR THE ENTIRE REGION. WIND GUSTS UPWARDS OF 50-55 MPH ARE POSSIBLE AT TIMES TODAY THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING. GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT.

A few stray showers are possible this morning, but most will stay dry with mainly cloudy skies. A cold front will approach the region this afternoon bringing a better chance of rain. The rain could be heavy at times and a few rumbles of thunder are possible as well. Winds will also start to pick up this afternoon. Winds could gust upwards of 50-55 mph at times. Temperatures will climb into the 50s for most with warmer conditions for our lower elevations and cooler conditions for those north of I-64.

Showers will continue to fall at times tonight and we’ll stay very windy. Temperatures will drop down into the upper 40s and low 50s overnight.

Mainly cloudy skies are expected tomorrow morning, but clouds will decrease throughout the day leading to mainly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon. Winds will start to die down and temperatures will climb into the upper 50s and low 60s tomorrow afternoon.

Even warmer air will move in on Wednesday. High temperatures will climb into the 60s and 70s Wednesday afternoon. We should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Rain will move back into the region on Thursday and Friday. As of now, heavy rain looks possible and localized flooding could become a concern. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

