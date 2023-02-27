Virginia Tech coach leaving for Notre Dame

FILE PHOTO: Badger Offensive Line Coach Joe Rudolph will join Brent Pry's staff at Virginia...
FILE PHOTO: Badger Offensive Line Coach Joe Rudolph will join Brent Pry’s staff at Virginia Tech as associate head coach, run game coordinator and offensive line coach.(WMTV)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech’s offensive line football coach, Joe Rudolph, is leaving to take the same title at Notre Dame, according to national sports media and Tech Head Coach Brent Pry.

Rudolph tweeted a goodbye Monday.

Rudolph spent the 2022 season at Tech after coaching seven seasons at Wisconsin, where he also played football. He then played pro ball from 1995 to 1997 in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.

Coach Pry says, “I want to congratulate Joe Rudolph on his new opportunity at Notre Dame. We are thankful for Joe and his many contributions to our program. We fully support him in this career opportunity. I wish Joe, Dawn and the boys all the best!”

