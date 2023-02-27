Town Loop trailhead in Fayetteville temporarily closes for gas well plugging

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - A private gas well, which is in the Park Loop trail in New River Gorge National Park, will be plugged this week causing a necessary closure of the area for about seven days.

Monument Oil and Gas, Inc. is funding the project along with working closely with park staff to ensure safety and that guidelines are followed.

According to a release sent by New River Gorge National Park, “This project aligns with a nationwide effort to plug orphaned gas wells no longer in use. Unplugged wells can leak methane into the air, contributing to greenhouse effects, and leach toxins into groundwater.”

There are also already plans to plug another well in the Gauley National Recreation Area later during the spring or summer seasons of this year.

For more information or updates, visit nps.gov/neri or follow the park on social media.

