Tazewell County Sheriff announces SATIRA checks

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department announced that the Substance Abuse taskforce in Rural Appalachia (SATIRA) will be conducting compliance checks in the coming weeks ahead of the prom and graduation seasons.

According to a social media post made by the Sheriff’s Department, these compliance checks will be to make sure clerks and employees are not selling tobacco products or alcohol to minors.

The post also said the Department wants these checks to encourage parents to talk to their kids about dangers that come from underage drinking.

