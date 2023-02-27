Tazewell County Sheriff announces SATIRA checks

Tazewell County Sheriff's Department
Tazewell County Sheriff's Department(WVVA NEWS)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department announced that the Substance Abuse taskforce in Rural Appalachia (SATIRA) will be conducting compliance checks in the coming weeks ahead of the prom and graduation seasons.

According to a social media post made by the Sheriff’s Department, these compliance checks will be to make sure clerks and employees are not selling tobacco products or alcohol to minors.

The post also said the Department wants these checks to encourage parents to talk to their kids about dangers that come from underage drinking.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Norton Mugshot
UPDATE: Woman dead, man in custody following police standoff in Mercer Co.
Mercer Mall's AMC is set to close following Sunday night's showings.
Mercer Mall AMC Theatre to close
Counseling services will be available for students and staff at all schools.
Student death prompts 3-hour delay for Pocahontas Co. Schools
West Virginia State Police trooper arrested
West Virginia State Police trooper arrested
Rebecca Benjamin
City of Beckley welcomes newest remote worker

Latest News

Powerball ticket being printed.
$50K lottery ticket sold in Bridgeport
New River Gorge National Park and Preserve
Town Loop trailhead in Fayetteville temporarily closes for gas well plugging
Vaccine
Mercer County Health Department giving free COVID shots
West Virginia foster parents not receiving payments
West Virginia foster parents not receiving payments