Student death prompts 3-hour delay for Pocahontas Co. Schools

Counseling services will be available for students and staff at all schools.
Counseling services will be available for students and staff at all schools.(WILX)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Pocahontas County Schools will begin after a three-hour delay Monday following the death of a student, according to a Facebook post by Pocahontas County High School.

The post noted staff will report at their regular time, and counseling services will be available for students and staff at all schools.

