Showers & wind on tap for tonight, calmer conditions to arrive Tuesday

Tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

As a frontal system pushes through the area, we’ll remain wet and windy into the evening. Scattered showers are likely through sundown, eventually tapering off after midnight-early Tuesday AM. We’ll otherwise see clouds and fog, and temps will hit the 40s and 50s overnight. We’ll be windy at times tonight-tomorrow, with gusts occasionally in the 40-60 MPH range as well.

WIND ADVISORY (WVVA WEATHER)

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for the entire WVVA viewing area tonight-Tuesday.

TUESDAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Tuesday afternoon winds should calm a bit, and we should see some breaks of sun. Highs will still be above-normal, in the 50s and low 60s. We’ll be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s-low 40s Tuesday night-Wed AM.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday will bring fair weather, and temps will spike, hitting the upper 60s-low 70s! We’ll start to get breezy out ahead of our next incoming frontal system by Wednesday evening. Wednesday night, rain showers will develop. Low temps will fall into the 50s.

TEMP FORECAST (TEMP FORECAST)

We’ll stay wet through Thursday and Thursday night. Cooler air will move in behind the departing system for the weekend...

