Showers & wind on tap for tonight, calmer conditions to arrive Tuesday

Temps will stay mild despite the gloomy start to the week
RAIN COVERAGE
RAIN COVERAGE(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Tonight
Tonight(WVVA WEATHER)

As a frontal system pushes through the area, we’ll remain wet and windy into the evening. Scattered showers are likely through sundown, eventually tapering off after midnight-early Tuesday AM. We’ll otherwise see clouds and fog, and temps will hit the 40s and 50s overnight. We’ll be windy at times tonight-tomorrow, with gusts occasionally in the 40-60 MPH range as well.

WIND ADVISORY
WIND ADVISORY(WVVA WEATHER)

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for the entire WVVA viewing area tonight-Tuesday.

TUESDAY FORECAST
TUESDAY FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

Tuesday afternoon winds should calm a bit, and we should see some breaks of sun. Highs will still be above-normal, in the 50s and low 60s. We’ll be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s-low 40s Tuesday night-Wed AM.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST
WEDNESDAY FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday will bring fair weather, and temps will spike, hitting the upper 60s-low 70s! We’ll start to get breezy out ahead of our next incoming frontal system by Wednesday evening. Wednesday night, rain showers will develop. Low temps will fall into the 50s.

TEMP FORECAST
TEMP FORECAST(TEMP FORECAST)

We’ll stay wet through Thursday and Thursday night. Cooler air will move in behind the departing system for the weekend...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Norton Mugshot
UPDATE: Woman dead, man in custody following police standoff in Mercer Co.
Mercer Mall's AMC is set to close following Sunday night's showings.
Mercer Mall AMC Theatre to close
Counseling services will be available for students and staff at all schools.
Student death prompts 3-hour delay for Pocahontas Co. Schools
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
West Virginia State Police trooper arrested
West Virginia State Police trooper arrested

Latest News

Full Forecast (2/27)
Full Forecast (2/27)
Rain and a few thunderstorms will make their way into the region this afternoon/evening.
We’ll be wet and windy later today
WVVA Weather
WVVA Weather
Winds will be strong tomorrow afternoon and evening.
Rain moves in tomorrow morning as gusty winds blow our way.