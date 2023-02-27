Mercer Mall AMC Theatre to close

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - AMC’s “AMC Classic Bluefield 8″ theatre at the Mercer Mall is set to close following showings Sunday, Feb. 26. The news was confirmed to WVVA by an employee Sunday evening.

The theatre’s final showings on Sunday were “Jesus Revolution,” “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

WVVA has not been made aware a of reason for the closure as of publish.

