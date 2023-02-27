Mercer County Health Department giving free COVID shots

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Health Department will be giving free COVID shots on Wednesday, March 8 from its mobile unit in downtown Bluefield at the West Virginian Manor entrance from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Shots one, two, and three, along with boosters will be available and free.

The Health Department worked with Open Heart Ministries of Bluefield, West Virginia and SLK Community Services of Mercer and McDowell to make this possible.

