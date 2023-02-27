Manchin, Capito announce $2 million for terminal upgrades at Raleigh County, Yeager Airports

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) awarded $2 million for the Raleigh County Memorial Airport in Raleigh and the West Virginia International Yeager Airport in Charleston.

According to a release sent by Manchin, “The funding is made possible by FAA’s Airport Terminal Program (ATP), which was created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.”

The Raleigh County airport will be using the $1 million awarded to them for expanding the airport terminal to accommodate a 50 seat hold room, accessible restrooms, and several sustainable design concepts to promote energy efficiency, while the Yeager airport will be using the $1 million to upgrade the airport terminal, including improving ADA compliance and installing a new roof.

“I am pleased DOT is investing $2 million through our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to improve safety and efficiency at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport and the Yeager Airport in Charleston,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will help upgrade and improve the airport terminals, including making the facilities more accessible for all West Virginians and Americans traveling to and within our great state. West Virginia’s airports are our gateway to the rest of the world, and these investments will boost local tourism and spur economic development. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support transportation hubs across the Mountain State.”

“I am happy to see that the DOT is funding these projects at both Yeager and Raleigh County Airports,” Senator Capito said. “The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act has provided West Virginia the resources to improve our airports to make sure they are safer, more efficient, and more passenger-friendly for everyone who visits the Mountain State. These investments will go a long way in making the travel experience more efficient, safe, and accessible in West Virginia, while also helping to encourage more visitors that will ultimately invest in our state.”

