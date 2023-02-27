Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department accepting applications

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department is currently accepting applications for a Deputy Sheriff position.

According to a post by the Department, there are several requirements that applicants must have such as being ages 18 to 45, a high school diploma or GED, being able to pass a physical fitness test and civil service test, get a comprehensive background check, and get medical, psychological, and polygraph examinations.

They have three dates available for agility testing days including April 3, 5, and 9, all starting at 9 a.m.

The civil service test will be April 8 at 1 p.m., and it will be held at Greenbrier East High School.

Applications for the Civil Service written test can be obtained the Lewisburg or Rupert Sheriff’s Office, or through email at basloan@gbrsd.com. Online applications must be completed as well at www.personnel.wv.gov.

“If the online application is not completed, you will not be permitted to take the Civil Service Exam,” said the post.

The deadline for applications is April 6 at 4:30 p.m.

