Former Virginia coach Holland dies at 80

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Virginia men’s basketball coach-turned athletic director Terry Holland has died at age 80, according to CBS affiliate WNCT.

Holland was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2019, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

The North Carolina native played three sports in high school, then played basketball at Davidson College, according to WNCT. After graduation, he stayed on as assistant coach and then head coach.

Holland became head coach of the Cavaliers in 1974, with a 326-173 record over 16 years, including nine NCAA Tournament appearances, two Final Fours, a National Invitational Tournament championship and an ACC Tournament title, according to WNCT.

He returned to Davidson as athletic director from 1990-94, then went back to Virginia with the same title until 2001, then became athletic director at East Carolina University.

