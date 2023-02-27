In Focus: Tom Petty tribute band coming to The Granada Theater

The concert is set for Thurs. March 9 at 7 p.m.
The concert is set for Thurs. March 9 at the historic Granada Theater.
The concert is set for Thurs. March 9 at the historic Granada Theater.
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -A concert ‘Free Fallin’: The Tom Petty Concert Experience’ is coming to the historic Granada Theater in Bluefield, W.Va. The performance will be held Thurs. March 9 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased in advance here or at the door. A cash bar will also be available.

On the Sun. Feb. 26 edition of In Focus, WVVA is featuring Mark Larsen, the band’s drummer and band manager, and Nicole Thompson, house manager and programming director for the Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation (BARC).

For more information about the band, go here.

What is In Focus?

In Focus is community affairs show about people, events and important topics in the Two Virginias.

When does it air?

It airs every Sun. morning on WVVA at 9 a.m.

Who should I contact if I have an idea for an In Focus topic?

If you have an idea for a segment, please email evening anchor/content mgr. Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Norton Mugshot
UPDATE: Woman dead, man in custody following police standoff in Mercer Co.
Mercer Mall's AMC is set to close following Sunday night's showings.
Mercer Mall AMC Theatre to close
Counseling services will be available for students and staff at all schools.
Student death prompts 3-hour delay for Pocahontas Co. Schools
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
West Virginia State Police trooper arrested
West Virginia State Police trooper arrested

Latest News

Community choir begins at Chuck Mathena Center
Community choir begins at Chuck Mathena Center
Richard Altizer
Wyoming County residents share concerns over mysterious water near Wolf Pen area
Community saddened by closing of AMC Theater at Mercer Mall
Community saddened by closing of AMC Theater at Mercer Mall
Community saddened by closing of AMC Theater at Mercer Mall
Community saddened by closing of AMC Theater at Mercer Mall