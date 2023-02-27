Concord baseball swept in Sunday doubleheader`

Athens, W.Va. (WVVA) - IN Athens for a baseball doubleheader, the Concord University Mountain lions hosted the Ashland University Eagles for a Sunday matinee. The mountain lions lost to the eagles 8-1 on Friday.

In the first game, Concord was down 5-1 but rallied back to tie the game 5-5 before Ashland hit a game-winning RBI in the seventh inning to win 6-5.

In the second game it was scoreless through five inning, but the bats caught fire afterwards as the eagles would go onto win 9-4.

