Concord baseball swept in Sunday doubleheader
Mountain lions lose game one 6-5, second game 9-4
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Athens, W.Va. (WVVA) - IN Athens for a baseball doubleheader, the Concord University Mountain lions hosted the Ashland University Eagles for a Sunday matinee. The mountain lions lost to the eagles 8-1 on Friday.
In the first game, Concord was down 5-1 but rallied back to tie the game 5-5 before Ashland hit a game-winning RBI in the seventh inning to win 6-5.
In the second game it was scoreless through five inning, but the bats caught fire afterwards as the eagles would go onto win 9-4.
