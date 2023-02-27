Community saddened by closing of AMC Theater at Mercer Mall

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) -It was a sad weekend for movie lovers in Mercer County. The county’s only chain movie theater, AMC Classic Bluefield 8, closed its doors for good. We reached out to the AMC Corporation for the reason for the closure but have not yet heard back. However, employees were able to confirm that the decision was made by the corporate office and not by the theater itself. We talked to some people in the community who were saddened by the loss of the theater.

“I think that’s awful... Me and my fiancé, we go there a lot, and we love it and watch any movies that we can,” says Casandra Parsons, a Bluefield, Virginia resident.

“My neighbor was employed by them, and they didn’t get any notice about the closure at all; they were just told that last weekend or Sunday would be their last day, so I feel bad for the employees also,” says Laura Mills, another Bluefield, Virginia resident.

Those we talked to also mentioned they still plan on watching movies in theaters but will now have to drive a little further to get there.

