Community choir begins at Chuck Mathena Center

Organizers say everyone is welcome to join
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W. Va. (WVVA) -The Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton, West Virginia is beginning rehearsals today for their new community choir. The “CMC Generations Community Choir” is free and open to the public. Candace Wilson, Executive Director at the Chuck Mathena Center and an organizer for the choir, says anybody is welcome to come join the choir.

“We’re taking anybody middle school and up. If you love to sing, this is a great opportunity to sing with your family, your kids, you know get everybody on stage and do that thing. We’re going to shoot for a big performance in the fall. And we’re really excited. We’re just going to do something happy and motivational for the community,” says Wilson.

If you miss rehearsals and would still like to join the choir, Wilson says to contact the Chuck Mathena Center for the choir’s schedule.

