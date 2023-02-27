CMC honors the late Vain Colby

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the opening night of 4Pals Productions, Dearly Departed, the Chuck Mathena Center dedicated a seat in memory of the late Vain Colby in appreciation of his work and love of the arts community.

Vain Colby who passed away New Years Eve 2022 was one of the founders of 4Pals Productions who went on to write several plays and performed in them.

Vain’s husband of 26 years Jim Jenks placed a single rose on Seat B9 before the play started.

Donations were also taken for the Vain Colby Raising Star Scholarship, which will be for a local student who is pursuing a career in the performing arts.

Members of the theater thought this was a special way to remember someone they say meant so much to the art community.

“Many people in the community know Vain Colby. He was part of the WVVA family and things like that. But he was especially special to us in the arts and all of us here at CMC wanted to do something to remember him. So, we have all chipped in, our staff, the board, our volunteers and we are going to dedicate a seat to Vain tonight,” said Chuck Mathena Center Executive Director Candace Wilson.

Dearly Departed will be performed again tomorrow night at 7:00 at the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton. And also, March 3rd and 4th at the Bluefield Arts Center.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.