Bluefield University Youth Basketball League passes mid-season

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield University Youth Basketball League wrapped up its third week of action Saturday, marking the midpoint of its regular season.

Three more weeks remain for competition before the league moves to a championship tournament to crown 2023′s champions. While the league took a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic in recent years, Bluefield University leaders said Saturday that they were very happy to be back with the community.

And while the goal for all taking part was surely to bring one’s team to victory, leaders said the most important part of the community event was to have fun.

“We also let every kid shoot a foul shot for a chance at points for their team,” said Pillip Dunford, Assistant Football Coach for Bluefield University. “Because who’s to say that ‘my child never gets a shot off? But I get to film him make a foul shot at halftime,’ that’s a lifelong memory.”

The league is put on largely thanks to Bluefield University’s football team, with coaches and players showing out to lead teams, referee games and more.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Norton Mugshot
UPDATE: Woman dead, man in custody following police standoff in Mercer Co.
A West Virginia state trooper is recovering from serious injuries after a telephone line fell...
West Virginia State Police trooper arrested
Screenshot of video taken by witness of man wielding apparent gun on Robert C. Byrd Drive in...
Police release name of man who died in Raleigh County officer-involved shooting
Rebecca Benjamin
City of Beckley welcomes newest remote worker
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire

Latest News

Bluefield University Youth Basketball League passes mid-season
Bluefield University Youth Basketball League passes mid-season
Counseling services will be available for students and staff at all schools.
Student death prompts 3-hour delay for Pocahontas Co. Schools
Mercer Mall's AMC is set to close following Sunday night's showings.
Mercer Mall AMC Theatre to close
Winterplace Ski Resort celebrates 40 years
Winterplace Ski Resort celebrates 40 years