Bluefield University Youth Basketball League passes mid-season

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield University Youth Basketball League wrapped up its third week of action Saturday, marking the midpoint of its regular season.

Three more weeks remain for competition before the league moves to a championship tournament to crown 2023′s champions. While the league took a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic in recent years, Bluefield University leaders said Saturday that they were very happy to be back with the community.

And while the goal for all taking part was surely to bring one’s team to victory, leaders said the most important part of the community event was to have fun.

“We also let every kid shoot a foul shot for a chance at points for their team,” said Pillip Dunford, Assistant Football Coach for Bluefield University. “Because who’s to say that ‘my child never gets a shot off? But I get to film him make a foul shot at halftime,’ that’s a lifelong memory.”

The league is put on largely thanks to Bluefield University’s football team, with coaches and players showing out to lead teams, referee games and more.

