Biden-Harris administration announces $36.2 million to West Virginia for Water Infrastructure upgrades through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to a release sent by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), West Virginia will be receiving $36.2 million to upgrade essential water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure which protects public health and treasured water bodies through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“Nearly half of the funding, which comes through this year’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF), will be available as grants or principal forgiveness loans helping underserved communities across America invest in water infrastructure, while creating good-paying jobs,” said the release.

Locally, the Town of Iaeger, in McDowell County, is going to receive $1.5 million from the CWSRF-BIL-funding to eliminate 118 failing septic systems.

“Today’s announcement is part of the $2.4 billion announced as part of the second wave of funding made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and builds on the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to invest in America.”

Manchin and Capito also praised the Infrastructure Law and expressed their thoughts on West Virginia receiving the money.

“Every West Virginian deserves clean water to drink and fresh air to breathe. I fought to include funding in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to deliver critical resources to communities like West Virginia, and I am pleased the EPA is investing more than $35 million in promoting access to clean drinking water across the state,” said Senator Joe Manchin. “The funding announced today will also upgrade and improve wastewater and stormwater infrastructure throughout West Virginia, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of the investments for years to come. As Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to protect the health and wellbeing of communities across the Mountain State.”

“Aging water and wastewater systems pose multiple challenges to local communities throughout the United States, including those in West Virginia,” said EPW Committee Ranking Member Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) “When writing the Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act in the EPW Committee, which was a key pillar of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, we wanted to ensure our states, cities, and towns could make needed upgrades to their core infrastructure systems. The funding announced today will provide West Virginia the flexibility to meet these needs and help maintain affordable, efficient, and safe water and wastewater infrastructure across our great state.”

More EPA updates about the 2023 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund allocations and program updates will be coming soon.

