Beckley Appalachian Regional hosts Heart Health Fair

By Annie Moore
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital hosted a Heart Health Fair.

At the hospital’s medical mall location, staff offered free lipid panels, EKGs, stroke detection, and glucose monitoring.

According to BARH nurse practitioner Ali Gunnoe, there are a lot of hidden risk factors for heart disease people may not be aware of.

Gunnoe said, “In West Virginia, heart disease is the number one cause of death and that is a huge, huge factor. If we can have an impact on that, I think we’re doing enough.”

Staff at BARH invites anyone to come learn more about their cardiology clinic inside their medical mall.

