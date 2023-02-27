$50K lottery ticket sold in Bridgeport

Powerball ticket being printed.
Powerball ticket being printed.(Jeffrey Bullard)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Harrison County, according to the West Virginia Lottery.

Officials said the ticket was sold in Bridgeport but did not say where it was sold at.

Players are encouraged to check their tickets to see if they won.

Powerball tickets cost $2, or $3 with the Powerplay option that can increase your prize two to 10 times.

