Winterplace Ski Resort celebrates 40 years

The weekend-long event also signaled the end of the ski season.
Winterplace Ski Resort celebrates 40 years
Winterplace Ski Resort celebrates 40 years(WVVA)
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GHENT, W. Va. (WVVA) -Winterplace Ski Resort is celebrating its 40th year of operation with a weekend-long celebration with music, games, and, of course, skiing. Organizers say they’re pleased with the turnout.

“You know, this weekend, we had a really good turnout because everybody came to celebrate the 40 years of us being in business, and, you know I heard story after story of ‘this is where they started to ski and they brought their families back,’ so it’s just great to see,” says Tom Wagner, the Executive Vice President and Patrol Director at Winterplace.

Speaking of families, the two-day celebration had one final event to wind things down: a family ski race. This race allowed kids and their parents to work together to get the best time. For Caitlin and Carson, two of the kids there, it was their first time putting their skills on skis for a competition. We asked them how they did.

“On my practice run, I fell,” says Caitlin.

“I wiped out,” laughed Carson.

Better luck next time, kids. They’ll have to wait until next winter to try again. The unusually warm weather means Winterplace’s 40th anniversary celebration will be the last skiing for this winter season. This doesn’t mean the work is over for Winterplace, however. Wagner says, after the skiers leave, they get to work to prepare for next year – year 41. He also adds, you can prepare too by getting your annual passes, which are currently the cheapest they’ll be for the year.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Norton Mugshot
UPDATE: Woman dead, man in custody following police standoff in Mercer Co.
A West Virginia state trooper is recovering from serious injuries after a telephone line fell...
West Virginia State Police trooper arrested
Screenshot of video taken by witness of man wielding apparent gun on Robert C. Byrd Drive in...
Police release name of man who died in Raleigh County officer-involved shooting
Rebecca Benjamin
City of Beckley welcomes newest remote worker
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire

Latest News

25-year-old Hunter Thompson is wanted on multiple felony charges.
Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man with multiple felony charges
Mayor Hoops was the first to take the plunge.
Tazewell’s Polar Plunge makes a splash
The event served as a showcase for some of Southern West Virginia’s breweries.
Winter Warmer heats up Bluefield West Virginia’s downtown
Bald Eagle rescued
Bald Eagle rescued