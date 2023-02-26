Winterplace Ski Resort celebrates 40 years

GHENT, W. Va. (WVVA) -Winterplace Ski Resort is celebrating its 40th year of operation with a weekend-long celebration with music, games, and, of course, skiing. Organizers say they’re pleased with the turnout.

“You know, this weekend, we had a really good turnout because everybody came to celebrate the 40 years of us being in business, and, you know I heard story after story of ‘this is where they started to ski and they brought their families back,’ so it’s just great to see,” says Tom Wagner, the Executive Vice President and Patrol Director at Winterplace.

Speaking of families, the two-day celebration had one final event to wind things down: a family ski race. This race allowed kids and their parents to work together to get the best time. For Caitlin and Carson, two of the kids there, it was their first time putting their skills on skis for a competition. We asked them how they did.

“On my practice run, I fell,” says Caitlin.

“I wiped out,” laughed Carson.

Better luck next time, kids. They’ll have to wait until next winter to try again. The unusually warm weather means Winterplace’s 40th anniversary celebration will be the last skiing for this winter season. This doesn’t mean the work is over for Winterplace, however. Wagner says, after the skiers leave, they get to work to prepare for next year – year 41. He also adds, you can prepare too by getting your annual passes, which are currently the cheapest they’ll be for the year.

