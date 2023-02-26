Rain moves in tomorrow morning as gusty winds blow our way.

Temperatures will be warm tomorrow.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight, we will begin to see clouds rolling into our area. As temperatures drop, we could be seeing some patchy fog beginning to form in some spots. We could see a pop up rain shower as well, though the rain chances will go up around 5 AM Monday morning. Temperatures tonight will be reaching down into the low 40s.

Tonight we will see temperatures down in the low 40s.
Tonight we will see temperatures down in the low 40s.(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow we are looking at a strong system moving out of the central United States. Places like Oklahoma, Missouri, and Arkansas will see strong gusty winds in a Derecho-like scenario. Luckily the system should fizzle out by the time it reaches us, though we could still see some strong gusty winds on Monday.

That system will approach the outskirts of our area around 1 PM on Monday. At that point a Wind Advisory will go into effect for the western counties of our area, effective until 1 AM on Tuesday, with Pocahontas County going until 1 PM Tuesday.

A Wind Advisory goes into effect on Monday.
A Wind Advisory goes into effect on Monday.(WVVA WEATHER)

We could see sustained winds coming from the Southeast at 15-25 miles per hour. Stronger gusts are likely, with gusts reaching as high as 40 miles per hour. Make sure to prepare by bringing in any lawn items and furniture, as well as bring in any plants. Isolated power outages are possible as well with downed power lines and trees.

Winds will be strong tomorrow afternoon and evening.
Winds will be strong tomorrow afternoon and evening.(WVVA WEATHER)

The rain will come down heavy at times as well, and we could see a few rumbles of thunder. The system should be out of the area by 7 PM, after which we will just see scattered rain showers through the evening. Temperatures on Monday will be warm, reaching into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Rain tomorrow will be heavy at times, with possible thunder.
Rain tomorrow will be heavy at times, with possible thunder.(WVVA WEATHER)

Looking ahead to Tuesday, things will begin to dry up, leaving us with temperatures in the upper 50s once again. Mostly sunny skies will continue into Wednesday afternoon. At that point we are looking at temperatures to be up in the upper 60s / low 70s, with more rain on the way. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Norton Mugshot
UPDATE: Woman dead, man in custody following police standoff in Mercer Co.
A West Virginia state trooper is recovering from serious injuries after a telephone line fell...
West Virginia State Police trooper arrested
Screenshot of video taken by witness of man wielding apparent gun on Robert C. Byrd Drive in...
Police release name of man who died in Raleigh County officer-involved shooting
Rebecca Benjamin
City of Beckley welcomes newest remote worker
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire

Latest News

WVVA Weather
WVVA Weather
Tonight will still be a little chilly after the rain ends.
Rain ends tonight as we remain dry tomorrow.
Full video forecast (2/24)
Full video forecast (2/24)
CHANCE OF RAIN
Rain will move in Saturday, mixing with snow and ice for some