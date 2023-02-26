Rain moves in tomorrow morning as gusty winds blow our way.

Tonight, we will begin to see clouds rolling into our area. As temperatures drop, we could be seeing some patchy fog beginning to form in some spots. We could see a pop up rain shower as well, though the rain chances will go up around 5 AM Monday morning. Temperatures tonight will be reaching down into the low 40s.

Tomorrow we are looking at a strong system moving out of the central United States. Places like Oklahoma, Missouri, and Arkansas will see strong gusty winds in a Derecho-like scenario. Luckily the system should fizzle out by the time it reaches us, though we could still see some strong gusty winds on Monday.

That system will approach the outskirts of our area around 1 PM on Monday. At that point a Wind Advisory will go into effect for the western counties of our area, effective until 1 AM on Tuesday, with Pocahontas County going until 1 PM Tuesday.

We could see sustained winds coming from the Southeast at 15-25 miles per hour. Stronger gusts are likely, with gusts reaching as high as 40 miles per hour. Make sure to prepare by bringing in any lawn items and furniture, as well as bring in any plants. Isolated power outages are possible as well with downed power lines and trees.

The rain will come down heavy at times as well, and we could see a few rumbles of thunder. The system should be out of the area by 7 PM, after which we will just see scattered rain showers through the evening. Temperatures on Monday will be warm, reaching into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, things will begin to dry up, leaving us with temperatures in the upper 50s once again. Mostly sunny skies will continue into Wednesday afternoon. At that point we are looking at temperatures to be up in the upper 60s / low 70s, with more rain on the way. Stay tuned!

