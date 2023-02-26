Concord swept on senior day

Mountain lions lose to Glenville State Pioneers 86-81 and 85-81 in last game of season
Concord swept on senior day
By Jon Surratt
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Athens, W.Va. (WVVA) - It was senior day in Athens for the Concord Mountain lions men’s and women’s basketball teams. A total of 14 seniors and graduate players were celebrated as a part of the Concord program, seven from each team.

The women had the early tip. The pioneers in women’s basketball came in at 4th ranked in NAIA but the mountain lions went blow for blow and ended halftime tied 40-40. Even in the second half it was tight throughout, but the mountain lions lost by five 86-81.

Afterwards the men also battled with the pioneers to only trail by two at halftime but would end up losing by four 85-81.

Both teams will be competing in the Mountain East Conference tournament next week. The lady mountain lions will play Notre Dame College at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday in the eight/nine seed matchup. In the same eight/nine seed matchup in the tournament, the men will play Alderson Broaddus at 8:15 p.m..

