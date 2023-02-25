Woodrow Wilson dominates to section title

Beckley, W.Va. (WVVA) - In the Class AAAA region three section two championship, the Woodrow Wilson Lady Flying Eagles hosted the Princeton Lady Tigers after the Tigers upset the Greenbrier East Lady Spartans.

The first quarter was the most competitive, as the Tigers stuck with the Flying Eagles to only trail 13-9 after the first quarter. However, the second quarter was all Flying Eagles after winning the quarter by 14 and leading 32-14 at halftime.

Then the second half the Flying Eagles kept dominating the rest of the way to win 66-41. Hear from head coach Brian Nabors.

