Woodrow Wilson dominates to section title

Flying Eagles fly high past Princeton 66-41 to win AAAA R3S2
Woodrow Wilson dominates to section title
By Jon Surratt
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Beckley, W.Va. (WVVA) - In the Class AAAA region three section two championship, the Woodrow Wilson Lady Flying Eagles hosted the Princeton Lady Tigers after the Tigers upset the Greenbrier East Lady Spartans.

The first quarter was the most competitive, as the Tigers stuck with the Flying Eagles to only trail 13-9 after the first quarter. However, the second quarter was all Flying Eagles after winning the quarter by 14 and leading 32-14 at halftime.

Then the second half the Flying Eagles kept dominating the rest of the way to win 66-41. Hear from head coach Brian Nabors.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A West Virginia state trooper is recovering from serious injuries after a telephone line fell...
West Virginia State Police trooper arrested
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
Tazewell County School board to investigate incident
Tazewell County School Board investigating late-game altercation
Richlands loses 2D region semifinal
Richlands loses 2D region semifinal
Rebecca Benjamin
City of Beckley welcomes newest remote worker

Latest News

Woodrow Wilson dominates to section title
Woodrow Wilson dominates to section title
Tazewell County School board to investigate incident
Tazewell County School Board investigating late-game altercation
Greenbrier West vs. Independence boys basketball
Independence runs past Greenbrier West
Greenbrier West vs. Independence boys basketball
Greenbrier West vs. Independence boys basketball