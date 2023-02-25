Winter Warmer heats up Bluefield West Virginia’s downtown
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Things heated up tonight at Bluefield West Virginia’s Winter Warmer
The event served as a showcase for some of Southern West Virginia’s breweries. Winter Warmer also allowed attendees to get to know their community members better.
“Bluefield seems like a great little community where people communicate with each other, socializing, networking. There’s a lot of networking going on. And I really enjoy that and appreciate that vibe,” said Jeff Edwards of Fayetteville’s Freefolk Brewery.
The nights festivities also featured local food as well as a live music from the Steele Cookin’ Band.
The event was put on by the Bluefield Beautification Committee.
Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.