Winter Warmer heats up Bluefield West Virginia’s downtown

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Things heated up tonight at Bluefield West Virginia’s Winter Warmer

The event served as a showcase for some of Southern West Virginia’s breweries. Winter Warmer also allowed attendees to get to know their community members better.

“Bluefield seems like a great little community where people communicate with each other, socializing, networking. There’s a lot of networking going on. And I really enjoy that and appreciate that vibe,” said Jeff Edwards of Fayetteville’s Freefolk Brewery.

The nights festivities also featured local food as well as a live music from the Steele Cookin’ Band.

The event was put on by the Bluefield Beautification Committee.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.