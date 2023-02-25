Tazewell’s Polar Plunge makes a splash

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -Freezin for a reason! Tazewell’s 3rd annual polar plunge was a hair raising fundraiser.

Attendees jumped into the chilly Lincolnshire Lake to raise money for Clinch Valley Community Action’s Family Crisis services.

“Having this event lets people know that this is happening. It could be happening to someone at my workplace, in my church, at school. Knowing that local dollars are helping local people I think makes people feel good and want to support this type of activity,” said Jennifer Bourne from Clinch Valley Community Action

Attendees say the chilling activity was worth supporting the non-profit. Kat O’Brien was awarded for raising the most funds as an individual: more than $800.

“It’s for a great cause. They do so much for the community. It took all of 10 seconds to get in and out. Make sure you have a towel and a change of clothes,” said O’Brien.

With temps in the low 40′s in Tazewell Saturday the water was-

“Cold! I feel like it was colder this year than it was last year,” said O’Brien.

The chilly dives were not in vain, the event raised more then $3,000 dollars for the Family Crisis services.

“Grants require a twenty percent match by your community so that definitely helps us meet that goal,” said Bourne.

Carillion hospital staff won the award for most money raised by an organization- bringing in more than one thousand dollars.

To learn more about Clinch Valley Community Action’s services visit here.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A West Virginia state trooper is recovering from serious injuries after a telephone line fell...
West Virginia State Police trooper arrested
John Norton Mugshot
UPDATE: Woman dead, man in custody following police standoff in Mercer Co.
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
Tazewell County School board to investigate incident
Tazewell County School Board investigating late-game altercation
Rebecca Benjamin
City of Beckley welcomes newest remote worker

Latest News

The event served as a showcase for some of Southern West Virginia’s breweries.
Winter Warmer heats up Bluefield West Virginia’s downtown
Bald Eagle rescued
Bald Eagle rescued
Police response closes Maple Acres Rd
Police response closes Maple Acres Rd
John Norton Mugshot
UPDATE: Woman dead, man in custody following police standoff in Mercer Co.