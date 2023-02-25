Tazewell’s Polar Plunge makes a splash

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -Freezin for a reason! Tazewell’s 3rd annual polar plunge was a hair raising fundraiser.

Attendees jumped into the chilly Lincolnshire Lake to raise money for Clinch Valley Community Action’s Family Crisis services.

“Having this event lets people know that this is happening. It could be happening to someone at my workplace, in my church, at school. Knowing that local dollars are helping local people I think makes people feel good and want to support this type of activity,” said Jennifer Bourne from Clinch Valley Community Action

Attendees say the chilling activity was worth supporting the non-profit. Kat O’Brien was awarded for raising the most funds as an individual: more than $800.

“It’s for a great cause. They do so much for the community. It took all of 10 seconds to get in and out. Make sure you have a towel and a change of clothes,” said O’Brien.

With temps in the low 40′s in Tazewell Saturday the water was-

“Cold! I feel like it was colder this year than it was last year,” said O’Brien.

The chilly dives were not in vain, the event raised more then $3,000 dollars for the Family Crisis services.

“Grants require a twenty percent match by your community so that definitely helps us meet that goal,” said Bourne.

Carillion hospital staff won the award for most money raised by an organization- bringing in more than one thousand dollars.

To learn more about Clinch Valley Community Action’s services visit here.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.