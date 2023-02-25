Rain ends tonight as we remain dry tomorrow.

Rain will come to an end tonight around 8 PM. After that we will see cloudy skies through the rest of the night. Temperatures tonight will be back down in the 30s, so we will remain on the chilly side. Winds will begin to taper off a little bit as well.

Tonight will still be a little chilly after the rain ends. (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow morning we’re going to start out with overcast skies. Temperatures will be warming back up into the 50s by lunchtime however, as we see more mild weather moving in. We will stay dry throughout the day with occasional breaks in the clouds. Winds will be a little breezy at times. Rain will begin to develop after midnight as we see temperatures drop down into the 40s.

Tomorrow will be a dry day, though clouds will be prolific. (WVVA WEATHER)

Monday is looking to be very wet. (WVVA WEATHER)

Looking ahead, Monday is going to be a soaker as we see rounds of rain throughout the day. High temperatures will stay in the mid 50s, and even reach into the 60s on Wednesday. Temps will begin to take a dive on Friday as we see colder air move through, giving us a chance for some snow flurries. Stay tuned!

