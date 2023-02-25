Police response closes Maple Acres Rd.

Police response closes Maple Acres Rd
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MAPLE ACRES, W.Va. (WVVA) - A section of Maple Acres Rd. in Mercer County outside of Princeton was closed to traffic as of around 10:30 p.m. Friday due to a police response, according to Mercer County dispatch.

W.Va. State Police, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Dept. were on-scene Friday night.

Minimal details on the situation are available at this time. WVVA will work to provide updates as they become available.

