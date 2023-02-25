Bluefield and Shady Spring score victories ahead of postseason play

BLUEFIELD AND SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Beavers and Shady Spring Tigers ended their regular seasons on a high note.

Both teams picked up wins against teams in the classification above them.

Bluefield beat Pikeview, 59-46. Shady Spring clawed past Huntington, 77-74.

